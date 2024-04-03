Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 502,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,928 shares of company stock worth $16,256. Insiders own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 105,751 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

About Kingsway Financial Services

KFS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 44,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Kingsway Financial Services has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.48.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

