Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 27,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$164,430.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.18. 189,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,503. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.32. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.56 and a one year high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4653846 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

