Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

SKWD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. 112,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.45. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 323,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,632,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 352,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 530,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.