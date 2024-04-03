Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 11.3%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 89,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 107,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$215.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

