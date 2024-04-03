John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HTD opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

