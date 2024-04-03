John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.