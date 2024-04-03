John Burns Sells 33,243 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSB Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $637.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.10. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LSB Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LSB Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

