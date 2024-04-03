Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) versus Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Critical Comparison

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $11.18 million $2.64 6.64 Akbank T.A.S. $8.80 billion N/A $3.67 billion $1.34 2.29

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jeffersonville Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 16.91% 1.68% Akbank T.A.S. 33.72% 42.44% 5.07%

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jeffersonville Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

