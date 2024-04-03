JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

