James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $39.32

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.32, but opened at $38.37. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 4,775 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHX. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.89.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

