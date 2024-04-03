J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.