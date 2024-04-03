J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $194.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

