Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$15.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

TSE IVN opened at C$16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.87. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5392413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

