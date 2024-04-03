iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 277,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 252,770 shares.The stock last traded at $61.27 and had previously closed at $61.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $686.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,788,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

