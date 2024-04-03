iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.63

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 37888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

