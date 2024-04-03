iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.