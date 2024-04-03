iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TIP stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.