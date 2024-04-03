iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,460,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,104,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,113.4% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

