iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.10. 1,700,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,616. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.