iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,771 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $114,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

