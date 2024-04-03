iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.