iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWY stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.78. 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $197.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.19.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

