iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is TIAA Trust National Association’s 3rd Largest Position

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,832,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,492,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after acquiring an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

