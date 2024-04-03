iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

