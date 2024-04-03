iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.99 and its 200 day moving average is $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

