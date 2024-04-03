iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 522,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 341,985 shares.The stock last traded at $32.04 and had previously closed at $32.17.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,687 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,903,000 after purchasing an additional 965,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 533,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 186,431 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

