iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,680. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

