iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. 3,666,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,669,899. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

