iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. 1,970,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,422. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

