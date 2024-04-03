iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Position Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.