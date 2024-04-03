iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,372,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 5,452,063 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $42.01.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

