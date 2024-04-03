iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,661 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 8.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.34% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 173,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,764. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

