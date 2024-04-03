iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,160 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 2,042,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
