iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,676. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

