iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $74,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJR traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,652. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

