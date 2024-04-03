iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

