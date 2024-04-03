iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,971 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

