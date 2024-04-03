iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 116,896 shares.The stock last traded at $73.44 and had previously closed at $73.46.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 243,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

