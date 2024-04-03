iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.92. 413,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

