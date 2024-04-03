iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $63.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 173,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 56,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.