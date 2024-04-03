iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,118,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,510,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

