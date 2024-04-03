Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.44 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $168.52. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

