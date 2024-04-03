Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,825 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

