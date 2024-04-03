Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 23,709 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 11.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after buying an additional 1,272,322 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,939,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,666,000 after acquiring an additional 751,157 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

