Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 189 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

