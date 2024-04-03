Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,527,372 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

