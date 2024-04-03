IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 993,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
IQV stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.51. The company had a trading volume of 996,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,149. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $148,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,078,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,877,071,000 after buying an additional 704,278 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
