Iowa State Bank Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

