Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

