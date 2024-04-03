Investors Purchase High Volume of Uranium Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 7,087 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 9,934,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,991. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -762.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.